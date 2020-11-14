Ozarks Healthcare officials also announced an organization name change from Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) in West Plains to Ozarks Healthcare effective immediately.
“Today, I am proud to announce the launch of a branding transformation from Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) to Ozarks Healthcare,” Keller said. “The branding of Ozarks Healthcare is focused on the health of our service area and the entire Ozarks region. Ozarks Healthcare will point to our coworkers, our patients, their families, our medical staff, partners and the communities we serve. Our focus is more than a hospital or medical buildings; it is a focus on people and their futures.”
The brand change has been an ongoing project for the past few years, Keller said. Focus groups composed of frontline coworkers, physicians, community members from the health system’s service area, and others participated in research to reach the conclusion that a brand refresh could help the organization better relate and communicate its services and level of care.
While this year has presented new challenges to the healthcare industry as a whole, Keller said the decision to launch Ozarks Healthcare now presents new opportunities.
“After debating if 2020 was the best time to launch a new brand in the midst of a pandemic, we took the importance of branding and how it relates to our patients into account before making our final decision,” Keller said. “In a time when communication in our industry is now more critical than ever, it is vital for us to be able to successfully relay who we are as an organization to the public. Our hope and goal with this brand change is to be better seen as the compassionate and advanced healthcare resource we are in southern Missouri and northern
Arkansas.”
Beginning Friday, branding changes that will be specifically noticed include:
• Facility signage
• Clinic and service names
• A new logo and artwork
• A new website, www.OzarksHealthcare.com
More information about additional changes will be shared as the brand rollout progresses. Ozarks Healthcare will remain a community-owned nonprofit healthcare provider, governed by a board of 15 volunteer community leaders and medical staff, Keller said.
“While pieces of our branding may look different, rest assured that our mission, which is to provide exceptional, compassionate care to all we serve, will remain the same,” Keller said. “We are proud of where we have been and are excited for where we are going.”
It is the second hospital in the region to rename itself. Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla became Phelps Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.