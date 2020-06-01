CRIME WATCH

Deputies with the Texas County Sheriff's Department handled several investigations recently.

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Zachariah T. Settles, 27, of 711 County Road 6620 at Licking, was arrested May 29 for failing to comply with court-ordered bond conditions from a previous drug-related conviction. Settles had his probation revoked and was sentenced by Judge Kerry Rowden to one year in the Texas County Jail.

A case review with Judge Rowden is scheduled for June 26.

•A 50-year-old Mountain Grove woman reported on May 25 that a blue 1994 Ford Mustang valued at $1,500 had been stolen from her Oak Ridge Drive residence.

During an investigation involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 54-year-old Mountain Grove man was identified as a suspect. But when an investigating deputy asked to interview the woman and the suspect together, she said she no longer wished to pursue the incident.

•A deputy was dispatched at about 9 p.m. May 31 regarding someone yelling profanities on Wildwood Drive at Raymondville.

Upon arrival, the officer observed a woman standing in the middle of the road who was yelling and appeared to be drunk. The woman was unable to tell the officer what was wrong, so a records check was conducted to find an address where she could be given a courtesy ride so someone could take her home.

A Highway B address was identified, but not accurate, so the woman was taken to the Texas County Jail for a 12-hour safekeeping period.

•Samuel J. Rogers, 35, of 14598 Mooney Hollow Drive at Licking, was arrested May 29 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for resisting arrest.

An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest in a courtroom at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston after observing Rogers there. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $150,000.

Texas County Jail admissions

May 22

Waneta E. Doucette – assault

Melvin L. Burgin – 48-hour commitment

Anthony Moritz – Douglas County hold

Chase D. Ming – DWI

May 23

John T. Baker – stealing

Jason D. Leonard – burglary, stealing

Angela D. Briggs – forgery

Donald A. Newell – stealing

Kyle H. Morris – possession of controlled substance

Hunter T. Garrison – possession of controlled substance

May 26

Coren Buescher – assault

Austin N. Gargus – burglary, stealing

Leah B. Happel – tampering with motor vehicle, driving while revoked

May 27

Chastity Sikes-Cooper – stealing

Eric D. Corman – resisting arrest

Rebecca L. Jeansonne – property damage

May 28

Tammy L. Anderson – assault, ex-parte violation

Mathew Dunseth – driving while revoked

Shaun C. Cross – writ

John A. Foster – passing bad check

Chase Ming – driving while revoked

David J. Pectol – warrant

May 29

Samuel J. Rogers – resisting arrest

George Terrill – non-support

Matthew J. Ramsey – assault, violation of protection order

Zachariah Settles – 1-year sentence

Valarie Rains – warrants

May 30

Robyn M. Place – Phelps County warrant

Kory R. Tipton – trafficking drugs, possession of controlled substance

Benjamin A. Estep – DWI, possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked

Dylan Hanger – murder

June 1

Lisa Graves – Phelps County warrant

Jared King – assault

