The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Zachariah T. Settles, 27, of 711 County Road 6620 at Licking, was arrested May 29 for failing to comply with court-ordered bond conditions from a previous drug-related conviction. Settles had his probation revoked and was sentenced by Judge Kerry Rowden to one year in the Texas County Jail.
A case review with Judge Rowden is scheduled for June 26.
•A 50-year-old Mountain Grove woman reported on May 25 that a blue 1994 Ford Mustang valued at $1,500 had been stolen from her Oak Ridge Drive residence.
During an investigation involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 54-year-old Mountain Grove man was identified as a suspect. But when an investigating deputy asked to interview the woman and the suspect together, she said she no longer wished to pursue the incident.
•A deputy was dispatched at about 9 p.m. May 31 regarding someone yelling profanities on Wildwood Drive at Raymondville.
Upon arrival, the officer observed a woman standing in the middle of the road who was yelling and appeared to be drunk. The woman was unable to tell the officer what was wrong, so a records check was conducted to find an address where she could be given a courtesy ride so someone could take her home.
A Highway B address was identified, but not accurate, so the woman was taken to the Texas County Jail for a 12-hour safekeeping period.
•Samuel J. Rogers, 35, of 14598 Mooney Hollow Drive at Licking, was arrested May 29 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for resisting arrest.
An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest in a courtroom at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston after observing Rogers there. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $150,000.
Texas County Jail admissions
May 22
Waneta E. Doucette – assault
Melvin L. Burgin – 48-hour commitment
Anthony Moritz – Douglas County hold
Chase D. Ming – DWI
May 23
John T. Baker – stealing
Jason D. Leonard – burglary, stealing
Angela D. Briggs – forgery
Donald A. Newell – stealing
Kyle H. Morris – possession of controlled substance
Hunter T. Garrison – possession of controlled substance
May 26
Coren Buescher – assault
Austin N. Gargus – burglary, stealing
Leah B. Happel – tampering with motor vehicle, driving while revoked
May 27
Chastity Sikes-Cooper – stealing
Eric D. Corman – resisting arrest
Rebecca L. Jeansonne – property damage
May 28
Tammy L. Anderson – assault, ex-parte violation
Mathew Dunseth – driving while revoked
Shaun C. Cross – writ
John A. Foster – passing bad check
Chase Ming – driving while revoked
David J. Pectol – warrant
May 29
Samuel J. Rogers – resisting arrest
George Terrill – non-support
Matthew J. Ramsey – assault, violation of protection order
Zachariah Settles – 1-year sentence
Valarie Rains – warrants
May 30
Robyn M. Place – Phelps County warrant
Kory R. Tipton – trafficking drugs, possession of controlled substance
Benjamin A. Estep – DWI, possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked
Dylan Hanger – murder
June 1
Lisa Graves – Phelps County warrant
Jared King – assault
