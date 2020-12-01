Numerous fires were reported between Houston and Raymondville on Highway B, authorities said at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The Houston Rural Fire Department was called to an estimated 14-15 fires along the highway. The Raymondville Fire Department was dispatched to another fire about 1.5 miles east of Raymondville.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is providing traffic assistance.
