BREAKING NEWS

Numerous fires were reported between Houston and Raymondville on Highway B, authorities said at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Houston Rural Fire Department was called to an estimated 14-15 fires along the highway. The Raymondville Fire Department was dispatched to another fire about 1.5 miles east of Raymondville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is providing traffic assistance. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments