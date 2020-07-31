By Friday morning, only 125 persons had arrived at the Texas County clerk's office to cast an absentee ballot.
The only contested races on the ballot are for county public administrator, 142nd House District and 33rd Senatorial District.
Additionally, 232 ballots have been mailed and 170 returned.
The Texas County clerk's office will be open Saturday morning for those wishing to cast an absentee ballot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.