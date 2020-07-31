By Friday morning, only 125 persons had arrived at the Texas County clerk's office to cast an absentee ballot. 

The only contested races on the ballot are for county public administrator, 142nd House District and 33rd Senatorial District.

Additionally, 232 ballots have been mailed and 170 returned. 

The Texas County clerk's office will be open Saturday morning for those wishing to cast an absentee ballot.

