RAYMONDVILLE SCHOOL

There is no school Monday, Nov. 30, at Raymondville. 

Raymondville School students have an extra day of vacation on Monday (today, Nov. 30) due to no heat.

Roof work is underway there and heating units remain disconnected, but they will be operational Tuesday.

High school students were taken by bus to their high schools at Licking or Houston.

