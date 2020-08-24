spotlight No recycling pick up this week in Houston Houston Herald • news@houstonherald.com Aug 24, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There will be no recycling pickup this week in the City of Houston. It will resume on Aug. 31. FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Houston Recycling Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesArmed robbery reported at Houston businessLicking to postpone return to schoolResults of annual MSHP school bus inspectionsTwo county residents hurt in Dent County accidentHHS volleyball 2020: Lady Tigers seek improvementHouston man receives 18-year sentence in child molestation caseHouston police issue citations in several investigationsSeven isolated, two hospitalized in countyPositive COVID-19 test at Licking School DistrictCrash in northwest Texas County injures one Videos Online Poll Will the Cardinals finish the season playing all games? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back More Listings Marketplace First Baptist Church 1241 Hawthorn Ave., Houston, MO 65483 417-967-2297 Medlock Body Shop 1220 S. Sam Houston Blvd., Houston, MO 65483 417-967-3322 Simply Smooth Laser 112 W. Main St., Houston, MO 65483 417-217-0483 Currently Open Progressive Ozark Bank 1460 S Sam Houston Blvd, Houston, MO 65483 417-967-4196 ARPCO Pump Service Inc. 6724 U.S. 63, Houston, MO 65483 417-259-0141 Detailed Impressions 529 Main Street, Houston, MO 65483 417-217-8835 Currently Open Mahan Drilling and Pump Service 6234 Highway DD, Houston, MO 65483 417-247-2503 Licking Roofing Company 8150 Highway 17, Bucyrus, MO 65444 417-967-5297 Jay's Automotive & Towing 6885 S. U.S. 63, Houston, MO 65483 417-967-3252 Simmons Investment Services 1438 U.S. 63, Houston, MO 65483 417-967-4689 Special Sections Special Sections Texas County Fair results Aug 11, 2020 0 Special Sections Back-to-School Aug 11, 2020 0 Special Sections TEXAS COUNTY FAIR Jul 22, 2020 0 Facebook Houston Herald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.