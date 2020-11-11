Today is Veterans Day, and there will be no mail delivery.

Governmental offices are closed, as are some businesses. 

The Houston Herald was available at newsstands Tuesday afternoon. In will arrive in mailboxes, as usual, on Thursday, Nov. 12. The Messenger was delivered Tuesday (Nov. 10). 

