There have been no filings for two positions on the Houston board of education.
The three-year terms of Stacie Ely and Leon Slape expire.
Seats also will be filled on the Texas County Health Department board. Incumbents C.J. Smith, Kirby Holmes and Madeline Miller filed for re-election. One unexpired term on the board created with the resignation of Sally Smith also will be on the ballot. The appointee, Jim Hagler, filed.
Joleen Durham completed candidacy paperwork for a five-year term on the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees. Oma Inez Fockler does not plan to file for re-election.
There were no new filings reported this week by the City of Houston.
Don Romines has filed for the seat held by Mayor Willy Walker, who is seeking re-election.
Joe Honeycutt, who serves in the Ward I, filed for re-election.
Voters also will elect someone to fill the spot created with the death of Charles “Chalky” Wells in Ward II and in Ward III a seat held by Kim Bittle expires. She refiled. The other Ward II seat is held by Michael Weakly. A temporary appointment is expected for the Ward II Wells seat next month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.