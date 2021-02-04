Texas County recorded 19 cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, the Texas County Health Department reported Thursday.
There are 38 positive cases isolated at home, and one person hospitalized. Of the 1,623 cases reported in Texas County since the pandemic began, 1,561 are off isolation. There have been 23 deaths in the county.
The positivity rate stood at 11.9 percent in the county, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported. That is the percentage of positive tests in one week.
