The STARS Foundation announced this week it will perform Disney’s "Newsies" at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston in August.
The dates are Aug. 6-7 and Aug. 13-14. On those evenings, the box office opens at 6 p.m., a pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. There also will a Saturday matinee at 3 p.m.
Based on the 1992 motion pictures and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score.
The production is set in turn-of-the-century New York, Newsies is a tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what is right.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.