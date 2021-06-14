The STARS Foundation announced this week it will perform Disney’s "Newsies" at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston in August.

The dates are Aug. 6-7 and Aug. 13-14. On those evenings, the box office opens at 6 p.m., a pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. There also will a Saturday matinee at 3 p.m.

Based on the 1992 motion pictures and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score.

The production is set in turn-of-the-century New York, Newsies is a tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what is right.

