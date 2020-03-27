A look at coronavirus news in Texas County:
Missouri National Guard to aid in coordination
•Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he is mobilizing the Missouri National Guard to coordinate between various state agencies. "This will increase the amount of coordination among state government partners in combating the spread of COVID-19," he said.
Riverways makes additional changes
•Ozark National Scenic Riverways is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of Friday 27, Ozark National Scenic Riverways is offering limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. The following facilities will be closed by the end of the day on Friday:
As previously announced, visitor contact stations will remain closed. Self-serve souvenir passport stamp stations are available on the porches at both the headquarters Visitor Information Center and the Alley Spring General Store. Junior Ranger activity books and informational brochures are stocked at those locations, also.
State declared major disaster area
Gov. Mike Parson's request for a federal major disaster declaration was approved Thursday by President Trump.
The president approved Parson's request that the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance Program be utilized to reimburse eligible expenditures made by local governments, nonprofit organizations and the state for emergency protective measures by first responders and others responding to the coronavirus.
Parson's request for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling are still under review. Also under review is the governor's request for federal hazard mitigation assistance to identify and reduce long-term risks associated with natural disasters.
Intercounty to suspend disconnections
•Due to COVID-19, effective immediately, Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association is suspending all disconnections for non-payment and forgiving any late payment fees for residential and business members, it said Thursday.
Normal billing for members' usage will continue as usual, but if persons have difficulty paying their bill, contact the office at 866-621-3679.
This will be in effect through April 30, 2020, and reevaluated each month.
Food Stamps, WIC
Families in need can apply for food stamps at MyDSS.mo.gov or wic.mo.gov for information on WIC.
