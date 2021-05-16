TRAFFIC FLOW

TRAFFIC FLOW

 HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

A City of Houston sidewalk project will result in different student drop off and pick up procedures for the last three days of school for Houston Elementary students, the school district announced Friday. The King Street access will be closed. That begins today, May 17.

Instructions for drop off and pick up procedures are below:

MORNING DROP OFF

- Bryan Street will continue to be a one-way street from 7:30 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

WALKERS

- The parking lot in front of the elementary school will remain open.

- Enter the parking lot from Chestnut Street or Mill Street. There will be no entry or exit to Bryan Street from the parking lot in front of the elementary school.

- Students need to cross the street at the crosswalk and enter through the front doors.

CAR RIDERS

- Enter Bryan Street (right turn only) from Ozark Street.

- Line up single-file in front of the elementary.

- Students may enter the building at any of the 3 doors on the front of the building.

- All cars must exit left on Mill Street.

BUSES

Buses will travel on the left side of Bryan Street and drop students off at the south door.

AFTERNOON PICK UP

Bryan Street will continue to be a one-way street from 2:45 pm - 3:30 pm.

WALKERS

-Walkers will not be dismissed until all car riders and buses have loaded students.

-The parking lot in front of the elementary school will remain open.

-Enter the parking lot from Chestnut Street or Mill Street.

There will be no entry or exit to Brian Street from the parking lot in front of the elementary school.

CAR RIDERS

- Enter Bryan Street (right turn only) from Ozark Street.

- Line up single-file in front of the elementary.

- Students will be loaded into vehicles by school staff.

- All cars must exit left on Mill Street.

BUSES

-Buses will travel on the left side of Bryan Street.

-Buses will load on Bryant Street which will close this street between Mill and Chestnut Streets.

-Students will load buses out of the south door.

If you have any questions please contact the elementary office at 417-967-3024

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments