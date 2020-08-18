New traffic patterns will be established with the new school year. One-way traffic will run west on Ozark from the junction of Pine Street to Bryan Street during drop off and pick up times. There also will be one-way traffic southbound on Bryan Street from Ozark Avenue to Chestnut Street in front of Houston Elementary School.

Barriers and extra staff and police will help direct traffic on campus. It is unknown how many students will ride the bus versus being dropped off this year.

The parent drop off and pick up — as well current bus drop off and pick up times — will remain unchanged until a City of Houston sidewalk project begins on King Street.

