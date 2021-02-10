Texas County Memorial Hospital’s incoming CEO says a passion for rural healthcare, his love of the Ozarks and a desire to raise his children in a small town were contributing factors in his family’s decision to accept the job.
Chris Strickland was recently hired by the county hospital board of trustees to replace Wes Murray, who announced last week he was retiring in the spring. Strickland’s first day is April 5. Murray will continue to consult with Strickland as part of a transition.
Strickland said last week he’s anxious to begin and understands the hospital’s major role in the region’s health and economy.
“It’s a huge responsibility,” said Strickland, who knows the region well.
He said he’ll work to build on Murray’s 18-year tenure overseeing one of the county’s largest employers with wages and benefits totaling about $21 million annually and working in collaboration with the area’s leaders to improve rural healthcare, including implementation of an expansion of Medicaid that was approved by Missouri voters last year. Strickland said part of his appetite for rural healthcare is the ability to make good decisions that have an impact on the lives of so many citizens.
From 2018-2019 he was the chief operating officer of Salem Memorial District Hospital in Dent County before accepting the position as CEO of Haskell Memorial Hospital in Haskell, Texas, which is west of Dallas and returned him to an area he’s familiar.
Strickland was raised in the small town of Lorena, Texas, near Waco. He left to join the Marine Corps and later began his career working in healthcare. He has a master’s degree in healthcare administration and an MBA with a concentration in leadership.
Over the last 12 years, he said he’s worked in both for-profit and non-profit institutions and prefers the latter the most.
He and his wife, Rachel, have a 2-year-old daughter who was born at TCMH and twin boys, 10, who will enter fifth grade next year. The family enjoys the outdoors. While at Salem, he said the family fell in love with the area’s outdoor attractions — from nearby Montauk State Park to the Big Piney River and southern Missouri’s tourist venue, Branson.
Strickland said he’ll be active in community affairs, and looks forward to leading the 66-bed county hospital that has clinics at Licking, Houston, Cabool and Mountain Grove.
