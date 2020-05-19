In Season Sports and Outdoors

Houston will once again have a sporting goods store when In Season Sports and Outdoors opens this Friday on U.S. 63 in the southern part of town.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

A new retail store geared toward sports and outdoors will open in a new building this week on South Sam Houston Blvd. 

In Season Sports and Outdoors will launch Friday south of Miller’s Grill on the east side of the highway, said owner Ryan Munson, a former Houston School District coach. That area has seen development in recent years with the addition of a second restaurant, a flea market and storage facilities.

“Our goal is to equip people to make traditions, encourage competition and inspire adventure,” Munson said.

Munson said the business’ name is inspired by Galatians 6:9: “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due seasonwe will reap, if we do not give up.”

The store handles sports gear and equipment, varsity jackets, hunting, fishing and outdoor gear, drinkware, coolers, camp chairs and kayaks. Its arrival comes more than five years after a Houston mainstay, Neal’s Sporting Goods, closed in downtown Houston.

Munson said many product lines have already been secured, including Chaco, LaCrosse, ENO hammocks, Rawlings, Wilson, EvoShield, DeMarini, Champro, Lews, Pflueger, Scent Crusher, Ice Mule, True Flask, Sun Bum, as well as local brands Evans Sporting Goods and Bean Creek Game Calls.

Munson’s wife is Houston Middle School Principal Amanda Munson. The couple has three children: Maddy, DJ and Ryker.

Store hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments