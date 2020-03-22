The Texas County Sheriff’s Department is still conducting active patrols and answering all calls for service, said Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey.
Many people have decided to follow recommendations and limit their exposure to others by staying home. If citizens wish to make a report of a property crime or other non-violent offense, they do have the option of calling dispatch and speaking with a deputy by phone.
Starting Monday, court deputies will operate the security checkpoint at the entrance of the justice center during business hours. “ At this time the justice center offices will still be open, however pursuant to orders issued by the presiding judge of the 25th judicial circuit, visitors will be screened at the checkpoint for weapons and signs of illness. Any persons not having urgent business or exhibiting signs of illness will be provided with information about how to access case information online and instructed to leave the facility,” Lindsey said.,
The Texas County Jail has also implemented procedures to limit exposure to staff and detainees. Arrestees are being screened by jail staff before entry to the facility. Contact visits have been restricted with all visits being held via the video visitation system. Conceal carry weapon permits and ATV permits are still available in the jail lobby.
