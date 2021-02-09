Lt. Jeffory A. Bair has transferred from Troop I in Rolla to Troop G as the District 2 operations lieutenant, said Capt. Bruce Fiske.

Bair is a 26-year veteran of state law enforcement in Missouri. The change became effective Feb. 1.

Bair was appointed to the Missouri State Water Patrol on Oct. 1, 1995, as a member of the 27th Water Patrol Recruit Class. He obtained the rank of lieutenant while serving as a member of the water patrol. Following the water patrol’s merger with the highway patrol in 2011, Bair was assigned to Troop I.

Bair is a native of Koshkonong and graduated from Koshkonong High School in 1988. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from College of the Ozarks in 1993. Bair and his wife, Jolene, have three children: Faith, Grace and Carson.

