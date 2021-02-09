Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation Expected Tonight through Wednesday... .Wintry precipitation will overspread the region late tonight through Wednesday bringing freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet, and light snow to the area. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of around a thin glaze to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&