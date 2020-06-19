The first woman to lead Fort Leonard Wood is getting promoted and will be leaving Missouri.
Maj. Gen. Donna Martin will be the next Provost Marshal General of the Army and lead the branch’s law enforcement and criminal investigation division. She will be based in Virginia.
Martin will be replaced by Brig. Gen. James Bonner, who is coming from the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. He is a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
A change of command ceremony will be held next week. Martin has led Fort Leonard Wood for a little less than two years.
