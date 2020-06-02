Multi-family housing is slated for downtown Houston, the Houston City Council learned Monday.
Developer J.L. Friend of Licking — who owns numerous rental projects in Houston — plans the work near Cedar and Second streets.
Plans call the construction of four buildings that will each house four apartments. Phase I calls for construction of two buildings.
The Friend family has several housing developments in the community, including along Holder Road and Oak Hill Drive. City Administrator Scott Avery praised their investment in Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.