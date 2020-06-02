Multi-family housing is slated for downtown Houston, the Houston City Council learned Monday.

Developer J.L. Friend of Licking — who owns numerous rental projects in Houston — plans the work near Cedar and Second streets.

Plans call the construction of four buildings that will each house four apartments. Phase I calls for construction of two buildings.

The Friend family has several housing developments in the community, including along Holder Road and Oak Hill Drive. City Administrator Scott Avery praised their investment in Houston.

