The General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital team and the Defense Health Agency have launched a new website to better serve the Fort Leonard Wood community.
This new website — https://leonard-wood.tricare.mil — launched Dec. 18 and contains many new features for hospital beneficiaries.
“It’s a very dynamic time in the military health system as we continue to strengthen our ties to the Defense Health Agency,” said Col. Aaron Pitney, GLWACH commander. “The new site is more streamlined and standardized, and we are very excited. It’s now easier than ever to access current information concerning GLWACH services, up-to-date healthcare information and current TRICARE updates and changes.”
Standardizing military hospital and clinic websites helps patients across the military health system access the information they need to manage their health care and their TRICARE benefit, said Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, DHA director.
“This change will make it easier for our service members, retirees and families to find the information they need to navigate and access healthcare information,” he said. “As our service members and families move across the country and around the world, having a standard website will be one less thing they will have to learn at their new location.”
All military hospitals and clinic websites are moving to the same, new platform, which includes features designed to make the permanent change of station transition easier.
According to DHA officials, the new website is modern and user-friendly; it’s designed to make information faster and easier to find.
Improved website features include:
— Standard look and feel.
— Ease of navigation.
— Up-to-date healthcare information.
— Local health services.
— Central TRICARE information.
— Easy to find data on quality, patient safety and access.
As a one-stop-shop, the site has been designed to allow beneficiaries to more easily navigate from their local military hospital or clinic website to the TRICARE website.
Visit the website https://tricare.mil/mtftransformation to learn more about the new transition.
