.Showers and thunderstorms will continue across extreme southeast
Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks through Saturday afternoon.
Widespread rainfall amounts are expected to range from 2 to 4
inches with localized higher amounts.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas,
Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including
the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar,
Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell,
Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan,
Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair,
Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.
* Through Saturday afternoon.
* Persistent rainfall over the next several days is expected to
lead to flooding across extreme southeast Kansas and the
Missouri Ozarks. Widespread rainfall amounts through this
weekend is expected to range from three to five inches.
* Flooded low water crossings will become common through the weekend
and into early next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
