VACCINATION RATE

The vaccination rate stood at 10.5 percent this week in the county.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released new data Tuesday on vaccination efforts in the state's counties. 

In Texas County, 2,669 residents have initiated vaccinations, and another 595 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 516. 

Here are the vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri: Texas, 10.5 percent; Phelps, 15.7; Dent, 12.2; Shannon, 9.3; Howell, 11.4; Douglas, 8.3; Wright, 11.1; Laclede, 13; and Pulaski, 6.1.

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments