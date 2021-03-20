VACCINATION EVENT

A mass vaccination event was held Tuesday, March 9, at the community building at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on U.S. 63. It allowed residents to obtain a second dose after a first one there last month. Several agencies assisted in staging it.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released new data Saturday on vaccination efforts in the state's counties. 

In Texas County, 4,958 residents have initiated vaccinations, and another 1,749 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 505. 

Here are the vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri: Texas, 12.6 percent; Phelps, 18.5; Dent, 14.3; Shannon, 11.4; Howell, 13.5; Douglas, 11; Wright, 14.4; Laclede, 15.4; and Pulaski, 7.1

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments