A pair of new road deputies recently began duties for the Texas County Sheriff’s Department: Andy Edwards and Brandon Barnes.
Both officers previously worked at the Texas County Jail, as Edwards was the assistant jail administrator for about a year-and-a-half and Barnes was a corrections officer for about a year. They each graduated from the state law enforcement academy in early July, and Edwards began road duties with the TCSD on July 7 while Barnes began on July 20.
Edwards, 21, is single and was born and raised in Houston. After graduating from Houston High School, he took a position at the Texas County Jail at the age of 18 with the goal of becoming a deputy.
“I’ve wanted to be in law enforcement since I was little,” Edwards said. “I’ve always had the same mission as everyone else who works here: I want to get out there and help people and support our community.
“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can’t think of a better place to work than this department. Because of the work environment and the support we get from the community, there’s not a better place.”
Barnes, 22, is a graduate of Willow Springs High School and was class president in 2016. He attended Drury University in Springfield for two years before pursuing a career in law enforcement.
“I had some turning points in my life and wanted to go into law enforcement to help change people’s lives for the better,” Barnes said. “After a lot of contemplating, I decided to join the academy and devoted a lot of time and money to it. Now I’m here.”
Barnes is also single and now lives in Houston.
“I love this department – every part of it and every person I work with,” he said. “I’m happy to be here and I’m glad they gave me the chance to go on the road. There’s no other place I’d rather be.”
Sheriff Scott Lindsey added the two new officers to fill vacancies caused by one deputy being called to active military duty and another transferring to the jail staff.
“I've always enjoyed the opportunity to train new law enforcement officers,” Lindsey said. “Recently we have had the opportunity to fill some openings with deputies that had solid job experience elsewhere and I'm grateful for that, but when the opportunity presents itself to promote from within our own ranks and reward hard work I think that is a benefit also. I believe Andy and Brandon will make up for what they lack in experience with enthusiasm to learn and motivation to improve themselves.
“A good team in any sport has a mix of players from rookies to veterans filling their roles, and I think that is true of our law enforcement team as well. These two young men are at the beginning of their careers and we have a chance to train them in exactly the way we expect our deputies to perform their jobs.”
