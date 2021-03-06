VACCINATION RATES

About 570 have completed the two-dose vaccination in Texas County. Another 2,645 have started the process.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released new data Saturday on vaccination efforts in the state's counties. 

In Texas County, 2,645 residents have initiated vaccinations, and another 570 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 624. 

Here are the vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri: Texas, 10.4 percent; Phelps, 15.3; Dent, 12; Shannon, 9; Howell, 11.3; Douglas, 10.1; Wright, 11; Laclede, 12.6; and Pulaski, 5.9.

