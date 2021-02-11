COVID-19 UPDATE

 

The Texas County Health Department reported new data Thursday on COVID-19 locally.

There have been 13 new cases since Tuesday in the county. There is one person hospitalized. Another 22 are in isolation at home. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,645 positive cases. There are 1,599 off isolation. Deaths have claimed 23. The positivity rate is 6.7 percent. 

According to state data, 5.9 percent of the county's population has received the first dose of a vaccine. 

