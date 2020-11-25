Texas County Memorial Hospital’s East Wing COVID unit conversion project is nearing completion, hospital board members heard at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Wes Murray, chief executive officer, reported that the rewiring for nurse call monitors is nearly complete, new water lines with added pressure are being installed this week and medical air will be in place next week.
All of the $476,463 in approved CARES Act funding for the hospital has been spent, and receipts have been turned into the county for reimbursement. The hospital has been reimbursed approximately $260,000 so far.
Murray mentioned that all of the dollars received have been used to increase safety for patients and improve the hospital’s ability to care for additional COVID patients.
Many of the items purchased to help the hospital keep patients and staff safe through the pandemic are already being utilized.
“As soon as our new equipment arrives it is either installed in the East Wing or put right into use,” Murray explained.
“The emergency department is already using new air purifiers in their patient rooms and the disinfectant sprayers that will be used everywhere by the housekeeping department, were rolled out this week,” Murray said.
During his COVID update, Murray mentioned that vaccines are almost ready for nationwide distribution and that efficacy rates are promising so far.
“TCMH is in line to receive a small supply for front line staff initially, but vaccines for general public use may not be available until April 2020,” Murray said.
Amanda Turpin, quality director at TCMH, said that several new drugs are being approved to treat COVID patients, but it is undetermined when the hospital may begin receiving them.
Last week the hospital’s laboratory reported a 28 percent positivity rate of all COVID-19 tests performed, a reduction of 7 percent from a month ago.
While the members of the hospital’s COVID task force are pleased to see the positivity rate go down, they are very concerned that it will climb right back up after the conclusion of the Thanksgiving holiday.
FINANCIAL REPORT
Linda Pamperien, chief financial officer at TCMH, presented the financial report for October.
“Overall revenues were down $325,429 from our budgeted expectations,” Pamperien said. “Inpatient volumes were up $529,054 and outpatient revenue was down $837,091.”
Pamperien reported that the hospital is up 70 admissions for the year compared to where the hospital was one year ago.
Bad debt for October was $486,397.
The hospital incurred $200,001 in unbudgeted COVID expenses.
Pamperien reported that no additional federal CARES Act funds were booked for October, as recommended by BKD, the hospital’s accounting firm.
TCMH ended October with a negative bottom line of $129,434 and a year-to-date loss of $1,701,009.
AUCTION REPORT
During his administrative report, Murray mentioned that the healthcare foundation’s online auction to benefit Hospice of Care was a success.
“It is our first time to ever have an online auction, but the event generated just over $36K in cash and non-cash gifts,” Murray said. “After all expenses, we are hoping to clear approximately $22,500 for Hospice of Care.”
Murray added that Jay Gentry, healthcare foundation director, did a phenomenal job coordinating the event.
Murray said that Doretta Todd-Willis, CNO has tendered her resigned from TCMH effective Dec. 31.
“Ms. Todd-Willis has served TCMH and this community for 33 years. It has been a privilege and an honor to work with her,” Murray said.
Murray said that he has already started the process of finding a replacement.
Pamperien reported that a new nurse practitioner has been hired to work one day per week in the Licking clinic.
“Dianna Keeling, FNP, will begin working with TCMH officially on Nov. 30, and we are very excited to have her,” Pamperien said.
Keeling is a nursing instructor at Missouri State University in West Plains.
COVID-19 CANCELS ANNUAL EVENT FOR SMALLER SETTING
Murray reported that due to COVID-19, the 38th annual Celebration of TCMH Employees event will not take place as it has in the past.
The hospital will recognize staff in a smaller, more individualized setting in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room throughout the day on Friday, Dec. 4.
“We still want to honor our dedicated employees and recognize them for their years of service,” Murray said. “We appreciate all of them very much.”
Present at the meeting were Murray, Pamperien, Turpin, Doretta Todd-Willis, chief nursing officer; Rachel Davis, public relations; Linda Milholen, MD; and board members, Jim Perry, OD, Omanez Fockler, Jay Loveland, Allan Branstetter and Steve Pierce.
The next meeting of board is noon Tuesday, Dec. 22. Due to current social distancing restrictions in place as a result of COVID-19, the meeting will take place via teleconference. To attend, call 417-967-1236 to be placed into the teleconference meeting.
