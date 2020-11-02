The Texas County Health Department recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, it said Monday evening.
There are 58 positive cases in isolation at home. Six are hospitalized — four of those are new. Six have died since the pandemic began, the department said.
The positivity rate — of those testing positive in the last seven days — stood at a whopping 30.2 percent. The state average is 14.8 percent, which is high.
Total cases, according to the health department, stands at 676. Of those, 606 are off isolation.
