CORONAVIRUS

The number of COVID-19 cases tied to the county jumped by 29 since Friday, the Texas County Health Department announced.

 CDC

The Texas County Health Department recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, it said Monday evening.

There are 58 positive cases in isolation at home. Six are hospitalized — four of those are new. Six have died since the pandemic began, the department said.

The positivity rate — of those testing positive in the last seven days — stood at a whopping 30.2 percent. The state average is 14.8 percent, which is high.

Total cases, according to the health department, stands at 676. Of those, 606 are off isolation.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments