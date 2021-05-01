Texas County Memorial Hospital ended 2020 with net revenues of about $34 million, members of the institution’s board of trustees and administrators heard Tuesday.
That’s up about 3 percent from 2019.
David Taylor, senior manager at BKD, LLP of Springfield, and Stephanie Weis, partner at BKD, presented the annual audit report at the monthly meeting.
“As in past years, TCMH had excellent cooperation during the audit with information being timely, accurate and was overall a really good process to get through,” Taylor said.
The hospital closed out 2020 with improved operations of $1.3 million.
“TCMH has done an outstanding job of managing through the pandemic in terms of trying to capture the revenues that were out there and watching expenses,” Taylor said. “All of this together amounted to great results.”
Taylor explained significant amounts were received in 2020 from the CARES Act and federal COVID-19 programs that impacted financials. Uncertainty remains on federal programs, especially the Provider Relief Funds, which were distributed by the government without the request of the hospital and were high in comparison to the hospital’s size, so it might create an elevated risk of repayment. Guidance and regulations around the federal funding is still evolving, so a conservative approach to retaining those funds has been made.
“TCMH received $9.6 million from the Provider Relief Funds,” Taylor said. “To date we have only recorded $3.3 million from the PRF as revenue, which is quantified with our COVID- related expenses.”
“Our hospital received more funding compared to other facilities as we qualified for a PPP (paycheck protection program) loan,” Taylor noted. “We are doing our very best to retain those funds as an application has already been completed for forgiveness of the loan.”
Taylor explained that in 2020 TCMH had gross revenues just under $75 million, a 4.24 percent decrease from 2019, while net revenue increased 3 percent to just under $34 million.
“It is quite remarkable that TCMH managed to increase net revenue while gross revenue went down,” Taylor said. “It reflects that a lot of proactive management was put in place to capture and collect what we could, along with securing extra funding from prior years.”
The number of days of cash on hand for 2020 was 230 compared to 54 days in 2019.
Taylor explained that the significant impact to the increase in days was largely due to the advanced payments and federal money that came into the financial statement.
“Overall the finance team and entire TCMH staff is doing a great job,” Taylor said.
“I want to congratulate Wes on his upcoming retirement and commend everything he has done for the organization and his leadership,” Taylor said. “He is leaving TCMH in great financial and physical shape.”
BKD sends an audit team to TCMH each March, spending about a week pouring over hospital financial information from the previous year. The firm takes about a month to complete the audit information including expense statements, balance sheets, statement of cash flows and other information that comprises the financial report documents presented at the April board meeting.
BKD uses historical TCMH data and data from other healthcare facilities for comparison purposes during the audit. BKD also has access to the latest information regarding hospital payers which helps the firm reach concrete numbers in the final audit report.
