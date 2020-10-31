Missouri's health department reported nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, along with a positivity rate that remains alarmingly high.
The dashboard for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services showed 183,186 COVID-19 cases, a rise of 2,986 from Friday. The death toll for the pandemic has topped 3,000. The dashboard shows 3,024 deaths. Missouri reported the seventh highest tally of deaths in the nation over the past seven days — 104.
Meanwhile, Missouri's positivity rate of 13.9% is nearly triple the benchmark set by the World Health Organization for reopening. Texas County's rate — using the same benchmark — is 23.5%. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson allowed the state to reopen in mid-June, without statewide mask or social distancing requirements, though several local jurisdictions have implemented their own laws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.