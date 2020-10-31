Missouri's health department reported nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, along with a positivity rate that remains alarmingly high.

The dashboard for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services showed 183,186 COVID-19 cases, a rise of 2,986 from Friday. The death toll for the pandemic has topped 3,000. The dashboard shows 3,024 deaths. Missouri reported the seventh highest tally of deaths in the nation over the past seven days — 104.

Meanwhile, Missouri's positivity rate of 13.9% is nearly triple the benchmark set by the World Health Organization for reopening. Texas County's rate — using the same benchmark — is 23.5%. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson allowed the state to reopen in mid-June, without statewide mask or social distancing requirements, though several local jurisdictions have implemented their own laws.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments