More than 5,400 anglers visited Bennett Spring, Montauk and Roaring River state parks on Monday, opening day of this year’s catch-and-keep trout season in Missouri.
“Opening day of Missouri trout season is always exciting,” said Mike Sutherland, director of Missouri State Parks. “When so many family, friends and fellow anglers gather at our parks to share their passion for trout fishing, it creates a unique energy unlike any other season or event. I absolutely love getting to watch lifelong memories being created and our state parks are privileged to host this very special annual event.”
Based on trout tag sales, 1,709 anglers visited Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, 1,793 anglers fished at Montauk State Park near Salem, and 1,956 anglers tried their luck at Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The overall total was close to 2,000 lower than in 2020. A breakdown of trout tag counts and photos from the day are available at mostateparks.com/TroutOpening2021.
“People travel from near and far to our three trout fishing parks to enjoy some of the best trout fishing in the region,” said Dru Buntin, deputy director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “For folks who just want to enjoy the outdoors, these parks also offer great camping, beautiful trails and a host of other fun things to see and do.”
The catch-and-keep trout season continues through Oct. 31. Trout season in Missouri is a cooperative effort of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which manages state parks, and the Missouri Department of Conservation, which operates the hatcheries and stocks the streams with trout.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.