The National Weather Service in Springfield is seeking data from weather stations in Texas County to improve its forecasts and warnings. 

Mark Burchfield of the National Weather Service explains there is limited weather station data from Texas County.

"If you have a weather station at your work, school, home or know someone that does, we would love to get that weather station in CWOP (Citizen Weather Observing Program)," said Burchfield. "Then we can see the data to help with forecasts and warnings."

It is free and participants just need to sign up for CWOP and put the CWOP ID into their weather station software. 

Here is the link for registration: http://www.findu.com/citizenweather/cw_form.html

To reach Burchfield, the email address is: mark.burchfield@noaa.gov.

