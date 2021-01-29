Texas County Memorial Hospital on Friday said its CEO will retire this year.
Wes Murray formally made the announcement Tuesday during a meeting of the board of trustees.
Murray’s successor is Chris Strickland, who begins April 5. He is the former chief operating officer for Salem Memorial District Hospital, a post he held from 2018-’19. He has acted as an independent healthcare consultant from July 2014 to the present. Since July 2019, he has been the CEO of Haskell Memorial Hospital in Haskell, Texas, which is situated west of Dallas.`
After receiving his bachelor’s degree he earned a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Houston – Clear Lake and a master of business administration there later with a concentration in leadership.
Murray, who has held the top post for 18 years, is making plans to officially retire so he can spend more time with his wife, Judy, and their family in the months ahead.
“Working with the staff at TCMH and at the pleasure of the board, has been the most rewarding portion of my 39-year career,” Murray said.
“I’ve had the privilege to watch the hospital grow from $37.1 million in gross revenue in 2002 to $78 million in 2019,” Murray said, adding that gross wages and benefits nearly doubled during that same period of time, going from $11.6 million to $21 million.
“With the help of our dedicated staff, this hospital has done some amazing things over the years,” Murray said.
“I want to thank the board,” Murray said. “There have been challenges, but we have also had a lot of fun.”
“You have made it easy on the board,” Jim Perry, OD, hospital board president, said.
Murray does plan to stay available to the hospital for a while to ensure a smooth transition for the next chief executive officer.
After a thorough interview process stretched out over the course of a few months, the hospital board hired Strickland.
