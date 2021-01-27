In the near future, the Murfin Building at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds will have received a total makeover.
The structure is being refurbished to include a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility and space that can be used as a disaster response command center and for other health-related purposes and public functions. The project is being made possible by $240,000 funding from the federal CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act).
Distribution of local CARES Act funding — nearly $3 million — is administered by the Texas County Commission. The Murfin Building conversion idea began with associate commissioner John Casey, who had researched similar situations in other towns in the region, especially Seymour. Casey approached the chamber, the health department and county emergency management director Bill Karatzas, and all were interested.
“It seemed like a good thing for the chamber, the health department and the community in general,” Casey said.
“We were very appreciative that John approached us,” said chamber board president Bobby Dixon.
Built in 1970 as basically a large metal structure, the Murfin Building will be far more after the project is completed. Owned by the chamber, the structure will be sealed and insulated, and be equipped with climate control system. Interior features will include offices, a kitchenette, large restrooms and even a shower.
The new restrooms will be a big upgrade from the tiny, worn out original ones, and be available to patrons attending events hosted by the chamber at the fairgrounds (like demolition derbies).
“This will be a nice facility that will aid the community in a lot of ways,” Dixon said. “It will be a great central location for a lot of purposes.”
Work on the refurbished facility – including the restrooms and parking area – will be done in accordance with the regulations set by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). When it’s not being used by the health department or for another official purpose, the building will have space available for rental for private events.
That means, for example, if the community building is already rented, the chamber will have a second space to offer.
“The building hasn’t been updated since it was built 50 years ago,” said chamber executive director Angie Quinlan. “It’s going to be a big improvement, and any time we can make this kind of improvement it benefits the whole community.”
The Texas County Health Department will conduct COVID-19 testing at the facility, and it will be utilized for blood drives, health fairs, sheltering of people displaced after a tornado, fire department trainings, emergency exercises and drills and a variety of other functions.
“After the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 and during the following week of anonymous letters laced with deadly anthrax spores arriving at media companies and congressional offices, bio-terrorism became a real concern for our nation,” said health department director Jackie Smith. “Public health and the emergency response community began to prepare and plan for how a large number of persons could be taken care of in the shortest amount of time and receive the necessary antibiotic treatment quickly.”
Particularly in rural areas, Smith said, resources and personnel are limited and the population is spread across a large geographic area. In turn, the concept of using Point of Dispensing (POD) sites (centralized locations for people to come when it's impossible to get to them individually) became part of emergency response planning. The chamber fairgrounds has long been included in emergency planning in the event a large-scale response became necessary, whether a bio-terrorism crisis, mass immunization clinics, sheltering people following a natural disaster, and now with regard to COVID-19 testing.
“The fairgrounds is an ideal location,” Smith said, “being centrally located in the county, easily identifiable, known to most residents and with ample parking. And the chamber of commerce is ideal partner dedicated to bringing resources and benefits the community.
“When we were approached with idea to use CARES funds to develop existing structure into testing site, it met several needs. It will be a POD location with drive-through capability during bad weather, and with the COVID-19 public health emergency involving a communicable disease, there was a need to lesson contact among persons while they remain in their vehicle.”
The facility’s focus will be on Texas County, Smith said, but it could also be of significant benefit to other area rural counties, including Shannon, Wright, Oregon, Douglas, Ozark, Howell, Carter and Reynolds.
“In rural areas like these where resources are limited,” Smith said, “local health departments have worked closely together for many years on many public health initiatives. If the need arose, this project would benefit the region as a whole, and personnel from all the emergency sectors – hospitals, law enforcement, fire, etc. – could be pulled in from surrounding counties to help with any kind of mass response.”
All materials used in the project are being purchased locally, and construction work is being done by local companies.
“That’s what the chamber is about – supporting local business,” Dixon said. “Could we get the materials cheaper out of Springfield? Possibly, but that doesn’t help the local economy.”
The project is slated to be competed by late February.
“What we’re trying to accomplish is pretty aggressive,” Dixon said.
“It’s a big deal,” Quinlan said. “It’s going to benefit both the chamber and the community as a whole. It’s a win-win in my book.”
For information, call the chamber at 417-967-2220 or the health department at 417-967-4131.
