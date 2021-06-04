A man suspected in the murder of a Houston man was charged Wednesday following a state investigation conducted in February in another case, court records show.
A grand jury handled up an indictment Friday.
Adam T. Reams, 38, is alleged to be the driver in an accident just west of Houston on Feb. 4 that left his wife with serious injuries. Reams was not around when the Houston Rescue Squad arrived on the scene and found a vehicle on its side amid signs the vehicle had been there was awhile. Marissa A. Reams was extricated and flown to a Springfield hospital.
In the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation, Reams’ wife said another man was driving. As result of information obtained in the inquiry, Reams, who had an active warrant then for his arrest, was later taken into custody in Waterloo, Ill. Under questioning after his apprehension, Reams denied being the driver. The patrol sought charges last February and noted it believed Ream “was operating a motor vehicle in a reckless manner prior to the crash after being involved in a physical domestic which occurred in a moving vehicle.”
On June 2, Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. filed charges of driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of accident resulting in physical injury, both felonies. On Friday, the panel indicted him.
Bond was earlier set at $150,000. Reams was already in a jail from a domestic assault case handled by the Houston Police Department. The next day he was charged with first-degree murder.
