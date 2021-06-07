A man charged in a fatal stabbing faces charges related to a domestic violence case witnessed at a Houston business in February.
Adam T. Reams, 38, was charged Friday with first-degree domestic assault by Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. Bond is set at $500,000. He already was held without bond in a Broadway Street murder last week.
In a Houston Police Department report written in March, Reams is reported to have assaulted a woman in gasoline station parking lot that was caught on video by a witness. According to the officer, the video shows a woman trying to get out of the vehicle, but Reams is rapidly moving the vehicle in reverse, then driving forward with the female outside of the vehicle and dragging her at times. The newspaper does not identify victims of domestic assault.
According to the report, the video shows Reams striking the woman with his fist multiple times and appearing to keep her in the vehicle against her will.
In an interview later, Reams said he drove the vehicle to the business, he did not mean to hurt the woman and it wasn’t the worst fight between the two, according to a March 26 Houston Police Department report submitted to the prosecutor.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation found that the vehicle crashed on Highway 17 west of Houston. When emergency personnel arrived, they found Reams was not at the scene and a woman required extrication. Charges in the accident case were filed last week.
