A man accused of killing his estranged wife has been appointed a public defender.
Dylan J. Hanger, 28, of Mountain View, is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Brittany Gorman, 29, of Mountain View.
The investigation is continuing.
Hanger was appointed a public defender, Matthew W. Miller, who works from an office in Rolla. Miller has asked for a new judge to be appointed in the case and has filed motions to preserve various evidence. A review of the case is set for June 15.
Remains believed to be Gorman, 29, were found last month in Ozark County after the suspect led investigators to the site near a trailhead road in the Mark Twain National Forest. He said she died in an altercation with him at a county river access point and moved the body to the forest land.
Hanger is held in the Texas County Jail without bond following his arrest on May 30.
Gorman’s unoccupied truck was found May 21 at Buck Hollow off Highway 17 south of Summersville on the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. Two pools of blood were found along with glasses consistent with what Gorman wore. Deputies from the county sheriff’s office and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted park rangers after the discovery and in the investigation.
