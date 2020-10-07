freezer food

University of Missouri Extension will offer a free Zoom class on how to find and store meat from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

University of Missouri Extension will offer a free Zoom class on how to find and store meat from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Eric Meusch and Kyle Whittaker will help consumers decide if buying meat in bulk is right for them.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a resurgence bulk buying, which offers cost savings and a secure supply, Meusch said. Consumers also can choose products that represent their values, such as organic vs. conventional. Buying meat in your community is also a great way to support local farms and small businesses, he said.

But there are tradeoffs. If they don’t already have one, buyers will need a large freezer to store all that meat. Buying in bulk also means making a single large payment rather than smaller purchases over time.

Consumers should consider their family’s needs and tastes. Family members might not like some cuts, and a whole hog or beef might be more than the family needs.

Processors have had a backlog in recent months. Meusch will give basic tips on how to find and work with producers. Whittaker will tell how to figure carcass yield, quality and cuts. He also will give processing options.

Register online at extension.missouri.edu/events/fill-your-freezer-tips-for-buying-local-meat or contact MU Extension in Texas County at 417-967-4545. For more information, contact Meusch at meusche@missouri.edu.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments