University of Missouri Extension will offer a free Zoom class on how to find and store meat from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Eric Meusch and Kyle Whittaker will help consumers decide if buying meat in bulk is right for them.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a resurgence bulk buying, which offers cost savings and a secure supply, Meusch said. Consumers also can choose products that represent their values, such as organic vs. conventional. Buying meat in your community is also a great way to support local farms and small businesses, he said.
But there are tradeoffs. If they don’t already have one, buyers will need a large freezer to store all that meat. Buying in bulk also means making a single large payment rather than smaller purchases over time.
Consumers should consider their family’s needs and tastes. Family members might not like some cuts, and a whole hog or beef might be more than the family needs.
Processors have had a backlog in recent months. Meusch will give basic tips on how to find and work with producers. Whittaker will tell how to figure carcass yield, quality and cuts. He also will give processing options.
Register online at extension.missouri.edu/events/fill-your-freezer-tips-for-buying-local-meat or contact MU Extension in Texas County at 417-967-4545. For more information, contact Meusch at meusche@missouri.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.