Texas, Wright and Webster county residents may enroll now in “Taking Care of You,” a University of Missouri Extension program that offers practical strategies for dealing with stress and life challenges.
Developed by an interdisciplinary MU Extension team, the research-based program focuses on positive psychology and mindfulness in eight sessions held over four weeks. Participants can learn concepts and practical strategies they can incorporate into their everyday lives through small group discussion, self-reflection and group activities.
The program teaches ways to:
•Take better care of body, mind and spirit health.
•Become more aware of the mind-body connection, and how to use this awareness for better health.
•Respond rather than react to life’s stressors.
•Discover opportunities in life’s challenges.
•Develop habits that can lead to better health.
•Find ways to bring more joy into life.
•Simplify life.
•Live more in the moment.
The program will be conducted via Zoom from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on June 17, 19, 24, 26 and 29, and July 1, 8 and 10.
For more information, or to register, call nutrition and health specialist Brandi Richardson at the Extension office in Houston at 417-967-4545.
