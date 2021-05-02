It’s that time of year again, when gardeners begin to plan which foods they will be preserving for use long after growing season is complete.

Pressure canners are widely used in the world of food preservation. Canners with dial gauges should be tested annually to ensure food that is being processed reaches and maintains appropriate pressure while processing.

Under-processed foods can pose a risk of food-borne illness. Bring your pressure canner gauge into the University of Missouri Texas County Extension office in Houston (at 114. W. Main St.) for safety testing before canning season begins. This service is offered free.

Also, go online to sign up for the MU Food Preservation Newsletter and find more information at https://extension.missouri.edu/programs/food-preservation.

The phone number at the Houston Extension office is 417-967-4545.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments