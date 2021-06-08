The University of Missouri Texas County Extension will conduct free Cooking Matters classes at 4 p.m. Thursdays from June 17 through July 22.
Participants will learn from trained nutrition professionals about how to prepare healthy, delicious meals and stretch food dollars.
Topics will include:
•Cooking tips and techniques.
•Tips for proper food safety, storage and sanitation.
•Nutrition information to keep your family healthy.
•Budgeting: Stretching food dollars and maximizing resources.
•Tips to get your family to try new foods.
•Healthy shopping on a limited budget.
Participants receive:
•A bag of free groceries for one of each week’s lesson’s recipes to prepare the recipe at home.
•Food prepared by the chef and class participants.
Lessons will feature hands-on learning and include group discussion with instructors.
This class is designed for adults and youth. Each youth participant learns to cook with a parent or other adult. The class is limited to eight families.
Graduates will receive a certificate, recipe book and other freebies upon completion of the program.
Classes will be held at the Extension Center in Houston (in the Lone Star Annex at 114 W. Main St.). Participants must commit to attend the entire course.
For more information or to register, call Brandi Richardson at 417-967-4545 or email sutherlandb@missouri.edu.
