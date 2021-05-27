The University of Missouri Texas County Extension will conduct a free Chronic Disease Self-Management class on Fridays beginning next week (June 4).
The classes will be led by local Extension personnel Brandi Sutherland and Amy Bartels. Some of the topics included:
•The role of nutrition and exercise in self-management.
•Managing pain, fatigue, difficult emotions and depression.
•Medications and making treatment decisions.
•New ways to communicate with family,
friends and healthcare providers.
•Weekly action planning and problem solving.
Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays through July 9 at the Extension center in Houston. The first 10 people to sign up will receive vouchers redeemable for up to $100 at the Lone Star Farmers Market.
For more information, or to register, call 417-967-4545.
