The University of Missouri Texas County Extension will conduct a barn quilt class from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 21.
American barn quilts can be tracked back almost 300 years, to the arrival of immigrants from the central regions of Europe. Decorating barns and farmsteads with colorful quilt squares peaked by the beginning of the 20th century and slowly gave way to different forms of paintings and advertisements. Today, barn quilts have become popular again, and some communities have barn quilt trails.
MU Extension is offering this class to teach individuals how to make a barn quilt. The goal is to keep track of where barn quilts are placed in the community to create a barn quilt trail for local residents and visitors to the community.
Class participants will paint a 2-foot x 2-foot square of plywood, with the quilt pattern of their choice.
The class will be limited to 20 students and the cost is $40 per person. It will be held at the Texas County Extension Center in the Lone Star Annex in downtown Houston (at 114 W. Main St.).
To register, or for more details, call 417-967-4545 or visit the office in person. You can also register online at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/barn-quilt-class-1622150588.
