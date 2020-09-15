mental health

The University of Missouri Texas County Extension is exploring the possibility of hosting a free training event with regard to mental health.

The program – RESPOND: Building Community Resilience – would be conducted by MU Extension Human Development and Family Science field faculty representative Amy Bartels, and would inform participants about how mental health affects communities, how to identify signs and symptoms affecting mental health, the importance of starting conversation, how to help reduce the stigma and resources available in Missouri.

The training would be held if there’s enough interest. Anyone interested in attending should call the Extension office in Houston at 417-967-4545.

