Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Summer Scholars Academy will not take place this year due to the COVID-19, university officials announced.

 “After careful consideration, we decided it was best not to hold the Summer Scholars Academy this year. The decision to cancel was a difficult one because we always enjoy the interaction with the students and watching them learn and grasp new concepts,” said Jerry Trick, associate professor of mathematics and one of the academy’s organizers.

The Summer Scholars Academy is a week-long program that introduces sixth through eighth grade students to a variety of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) topics through hands-on applications and demonstrations by a wide variety of disciplines on campus, Trick said. 

 “We hope to get back on track and hold the academy next summer,” he added.

For more information about the Summer Scholars Academy, contact Trick at JerryTrick@MissouriState.edu.

