Free tuition, laptop computers and a host of other tech gadgets will be given away to Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) students who take the COVID-19 vaccine.
University officials announced that students who take at least one dose of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are eligible to receive the giveaways.
One student will win one year of free tuition and fees, three students will receive laptop computers, and four students will be selected to receive $1,000 off tuition or room and board, officials said.
Seven students will receive giveaways valued between $100 and $500 if they register online by Aug. 26. The giveaways will be awarded during Convocation on Aug. 27.
They include:
•A Roku streaming device.
•A Grizzly backpack full of supplies.
•A $200 Grizz Gear shopping spree at Drago College Store.
•Apple Airpods Pro.
•Nintendo Switch,
•Two $500 Grizz Gear shopping sprees.
Students who are vaccinated and complete the online entry form by Sept. 26 will be eligible to receive one of eight grand prizes:
•Four students will receive a $1,000 voucher for tuition or room and board.
•Three students will receive a Dell Inspiron laptop computer.
•One student will receive one year of tuition and fees (a $4,560 value) or $2,000 cash.
Grand prize winners will be notified individually on or after Sept. 27, the fall semester census day. Every student who has been vaccinated and completes the entry form by Sept. 26 will be eligible to win one of the grand prizes, even if they’ve won one of the seven prizes awarded at convocation.
MSU-WP Interim Chancellor Dennis Lancaster said all members of the campus community are encouraged to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Missouri State-West Plains and the Missouri State University System is committed to providing the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” Lancaster said. “And in our view, getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the most immediate and impactful way to better ensure that safe environment in our campus community. The incentive programs at both the West Plains and Springfield campuses are meant to motivate those students who want to get a vaccine but who just haven’t done so yet.
“The more of us on campus who are vaccinated, the safer we’ll all be.”
Full eligibility requirements, details about the giveaways and the online registration form can be found online at wp.missouristate.edu/Coronavirus/student-vaccination-incentive-program.htm.
For more information, call the student services office at 417-255-7255.
