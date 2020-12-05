Offices at Missouri State University-West Plains will be closed between the 2020 fall and 2021 spring semesters for winter break.

The last working day of 2020 for university employees is Friday, Dec. 18. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Area residents and students who need to conduct business in person with university officials before Jan. 4, 2021, should visit the campus before 5 p.m., Dec. 18.

For more information about the university’s winter break closing schedule, call 417-255-7255.

