Missouri State University in West Plains was awarded $94,800 in a workforce grant program from the Delta Regional Authority.

The institution will use the money to purchase needed equipment for advanced workforce training in robotics. The investment is proposed to train 50-75 people, including dislocated workers, new entrants into the workforce, current workers and underrepresented groups such, as women, veterans, minority groups and individuals with disabilities.

Eligible applicants demonstrated at least one employer partner seeking to hire more skilled workers in a high-demand industry sector and will aid communities particularly hard hit by industrial downsizing, business closures and job losses as a result of the public health and economic crisis.  

The Delta Regional Authority serves an area in the southeast part of the United States, including south-central Missouri. The Delta Regional Authority works to improve regional economic opportunity by helping to create jobs, build communities and improve the lives of the 10 million people who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state region.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments