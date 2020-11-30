Missouri State University in West Plains was awarded $94,800 in a workforce grant program from the Delta Regional Authority.
The institution will use the money to purchase needed equipment for advanced workforce training in robotics. The investment is proposed to train 50-75 people, including dislocated workers, new entrants into the workforce, current workers and underrepresented groups such, as women, veterans, minority groups and individuals with disabilities.
Eligible applicants demonstrated at least one employer partner seeking to hire more skilled workers in a high-demand industry sector and will aid communities particularly hard hit by industrial downsizing, business closures and job losses as a result of the public health and economic crisis.
The Delta Regional Authority serves an area in the southeast part of the United States, including south-central Missouri. The Delta Regional Authority works to improve regional economic opportunity by helping to create jobs, build communities and improve the lives of the 10 million people who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.