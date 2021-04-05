Ozarks Healthcare and Missouri State University West Plains (MSU – WP) will partner to present a community COVID-19 vaccination event at MSU – WP’s Lybyer Technology Center from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Lybyer Technology Center is at 605 W. Main St. in West Plains.
Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to eligible attendees. Those interested in attending the event are required to sign up through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/, using the event code 63793 to register. If internet accessibility is an issue, the Navigator Hotline can be reached by calling 877-435-8411. All Missourians will be eligible to receive a vaccine on April 9. For full tier definitions, visit: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/.
