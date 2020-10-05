The Missouri State University-West Plains campuses in West Plains and Mountain Grove will be closed Thursday and Friday, Oct. 8-9, for fall break.

Normally, offices are open during the fall break, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, university officials decided to close all campuses within the MSU System for deep cleaning of classrooms and common use spaces.

Classes will resume and offices at all campuses will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

